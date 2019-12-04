VW Denies Breaching Ban On Emissions Cheating Devices

Law360, London (December 4, 2019, 2:51 PM GMT) -- A lawyer for Volkswagen argued Wednesday that the automaker did not breach a ban on emissions-cheating devices in its diesel cars, as he said at trial that British drivers have misunderstood the European Union prohibition on the software. Volkswagen’s software does not meet the EU legal definition of “defeat device” and therefore is not illegal under the bloc's environmental rules, the automaker's attorney, Michael Fordham QC of Blackstone Chambers, told the High Court on the third day of the trial. A defeat device is a vehicle design feature that interferes with emissions controls. Fordham claimed that thousands of British drivers suing the...

