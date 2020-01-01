Environmental Regulation And Legislation To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- Setting national drinking water standards and easing vehicle greenhouse gas emissions limits top a laundry list of environmental policy goals the Trump administration and Congress want to achieve in 2020. Members of Congress from both parties and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have made controlling the use and cleanup of poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFASs, a priority, and there's a decent chance they'll both get something done in the coming year. The auto industry is also waiting for the other shoe to drop after the Trump administration revoked California's authority to set its own vehicle GHG standards. The EPA...

