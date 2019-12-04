KBR Wins $216M Cybersecurity Deal With Navy

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 2:29 PM EST) -- KBR has won a $216 million cybersecurity support bid with a regional office of the Naval Information Warfare Center to provide service to the federal Defense Health Agency for four years, the contracting firm has announced. The company said on Monday it has been given a four-year so-called task order from the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic by way of the Navy's SeaPort Next Generation platform. "KBR believes our military men and women deserve the best possible care," KBR Government Solutions U.S. President Byron Bright said in a statement accompanying the announcement. "We are proud to continue delivering our cybersecurity solutions...

