Judge Holds Decision On Purdue Pharma CEO Bonus

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 9:01 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Wednesday said he would approve nearly $46 million in bonus payments for employees of Purdue Pharma, but held off considering a $1.3 million bonus for the company's CEO after hearing last-minute evidence of a $6 million payment made to him last year. While U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Robert Drain said the payments to hundreds of lower-level employees were essentially part of their salary and had been extensively reviewed by the company's unsecured creditors, evidence newly introduced at the hearing that CEO Craig Landau had received an advance on four years worth of retention payments merited an...

