'Puppet Master' Ran $1.8M Aegerion Drug Fraud, Jury Hears

Law360, Boston (December 4, 2019, 12:54 PM EST) -- A former Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc. salesman called himself the “puppet master” as he orchestrated an insurance fraud scheme that cost Medicare and insurance companies more than $1.8 million, a Boston jury heard Wednesday as his trial began. A Boston jury heard Wednesday that former Aegerion Pharmaceuticals salesman Mark Moffett orchestrated the insurance fraud scheme, costing Medicare and insurance companies over $1.8 million. (AP) Mark Moffett, 46, looked on as Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Hemani told the panel Moffett tricked insurance companies and faked patient diagnoses, test results, medical histories and letters from doctors. He did it all in an effort to...

