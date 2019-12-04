Calif. Justices Weigh Wages For Bag Checks In Apple Case

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 7:01 PM EST) -- California Supreme Court justices are expressing concerns with forcing Apple to pay its store employees for the time they spend undergoing bag checks, with one justice saying workers regularly choose to bring personal bags to work and that it seems "odd" to require Apple to pay them for checking items. During a hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Justice Goodwin H. Liu said it seems "weird" to reason that allowing workers to bring personal bags benefits employers. But he said it would also be draconian for a company to ban personal bags outright. The justice said bringing personal bags to work is ultimately "just a...

