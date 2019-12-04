AIG Unit Says Privacy Breach Is Contract Issue And Not Hack

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 6:10 PM EST) -- A privacy breach exposing customers’ credit card numbers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport was the result of a Pittsburgh-area parking technology company’s maintenance failure and contract breach, not a hack or cyberattack that would be covered by the company’s insurance policy, an AIG unit told a Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday. Illinois National Insurance Co. said it has no duty to defend HUB Parking Technology USA Inc. in a third-party complaint joining it to a proposed class action in Cook County, Illinois, because the complaint claimed it was HUB’s alleged failure to maintain the parking systems at the airport that led to...

