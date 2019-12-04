Trucking Co. Beats 'Blanket Liability' Argument In Crash Suit

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 10:20 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court said Wednesday that trucking companies don’t have “blanket liability” for shoddy third-party repairs to their vehicles that result in injuries, upholding a judge’s decision to slash a woman’s $500,000 crash verdict against a freight carrier after a jury found a repair shop was mostly to blame. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the First District unanimously affirmed the judge’s post-trial decision to cut Tuong Vi Le’s verdict to $115,000 in her suit accusing Colonial Freight Systems Inc. of causing her injuries in June 2010, when a tractor-trailer it owned lost a tire on a freeway and...

