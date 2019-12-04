Gold’s Gym Users Seek Cert. In Unwanted Text Class Action

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 6:42 PM EST) -- Visitors to Gold’s Gym who say they received unwanted text messages from the company asked a South Carolina federal court for class certification Wednesday, saying they're a “textbook case for class treatment” because they all received the same texts on the same equipment. Lead plaintiff Danielle Cowette told the court the class has identified 16,273 putative class members through their cellphone numbers, establishing that the class is numerous enough to justify a class action. Because the plaintiffs’ counsel has the cellphone numbers of potential class members, the class is not only ascertainable but also already identified, according to the motion, and...

