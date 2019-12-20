The Year In Cannabis Case Law: Major Pot Rulings From 2019

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 1:39 PM EST) -- The maturation of the cannabis industry has led to a predictable uptick in litigation as business deals have fallen apart, employees have asserted their rights, and diverging federal and state policies on marijuana have come into conflict. But the body of cannabis case law is still very much in its infancy, attorneys say. A paucity of precedent has left judges, particularly on the federal bench, with broad leeway to decide how to rule — or whether to weigh in at all — in disputes involving businesses that remain federally illegal. “Not enough cases have made their way through the courts to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS