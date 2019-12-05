7th Circ. Revives Police Sergeant's Military Bias Suit

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 2:11 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit has revived a Joliet, Illinois, police sergeant's bias suit claiming he was unlawfully denied pay and benefits while away on National Guard duty, rejecting the city's claim that federal anti-discrimination law didn't apply. A three-judge panel on Thursday said a lower court dropped the ball when it tossed Joliet Police Department Sergeant David Mueller's lawsuit claiming the city flouted the Uniformed Service Members Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, a law that bars workplace bias against anyone who serves "in a uniformed service." The lower court had agreed with the city's argument that Mueller's Illinois National Guard Counterdrug Task...

