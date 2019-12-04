Insurer Must Defend Homebuilder In Suits Over Shoddy Work

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 9:55 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday reversed a lower court ruling that an insurer doesn’t have to cover a concrete subcontractor accused of poor workmanship in the construction of homes in Chula Vista, California, saying the underlying complaints arguably warrant coverage. The appellate panel said a district court erred when it granted summary judgment against Pulte Home Corp. and in favor of American Safety Indemnity Co. — which has since merged with TIG Insurance Co. — adding that the insurer had a duty to defend Pulte. The panel remanded the case for further proceedings. TIG argued on appeal that because the homeowners...

