Defense Contractor To Pay $45M In FCA, Obstruction Suits

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 10:02 PM EST) -- Virginia-based defense contractor UniTrans International Inc. has agreed to pay $45 million to resolve criminal obstruction charges and civil False Claims Act allegations stemming from accusations it illegally transported goods meant for U.S. troops stationed in Afghanistan across Iran, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday. UniTrans was accused of transporting construction materials to the troops via illegal means in 2011 and 2012, despite agreeing to comply with executive orders, proclamations and statutes that prohibited U.S. companies from shipping materials through Iran, the DOJ said in a statement. Some of its officers then obstructed pending proceedings at the U.S. Defense Logistics...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS