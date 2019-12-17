Kentucky Tax Talk: A New Governor's New Tax Ideas

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 4:36 PM EST) -- In our October article, we discussed the 2019 Kentucky gubernatorial candidates’ respective plans to tackle tax reform should they win the November election. Since that time, in one of the closest gubernatorial races in the history of the commonwealth, Democratic candidate and then-Attorney General Andy Beshear defeated incumbent Matt Bevin to become the next Kentucky governor. Beshear, son of former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear, made several promises on the campaign trail for how to increase tax revenue and aid the struggling Kentucky pension program. Following his Dec. 10 inauguration, and moving toward the 2020 General Assembly, many question whether Beshear will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS