CrossFit Wins $4M Sanctions In False Ad Suit Against Rival

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 1:21 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has given CrossFit Inc. a win in a false ad suit against its rival the National Strength and Conditioning Association and levied $4 million in sanctions against the NSCA for putting CrossFit and the court through “four years of obfuscation and, perhaps, perjury” by failing to comply with discovery orders. U.S. District Judge Janis L. Sammartino wrote in a 49-page order Wednesday that despite the NSCA’s arguments that it made efforts to preserve and deliver documents relevant to the case, the court-ordered forensic review of discovery found the organization had deliberately acted to keep relevant documents out...

