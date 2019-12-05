Saudi Firm Says 1st Circ. Missed Key Info In Fee Row

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 6:21 PM EST) -- A Saudi consulting firm has pressed the First Circuit to rehear claims that a Massachusetts-based defense contractor owes it an offset payment for brokering a weapons contract with the Saudi government, after the court previously ruled the firm wasn’t lured into a low-fee contract. A three-judge panel on the appellate court ruled last month that Arabian Support & Services Co., or ASASCO, could not hold Textron Systems Corporation to an offset credit plan when the payments were dependent on the Saudi government permitting them. However, ASASCO argued on Wednesday that the panel had overlooked evidence showing that “Textron interfered with and,...

