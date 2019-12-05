Disney Escapes Disability Claims Over Line Skipping

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 8:21 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has favored Walt Disney Parks' bid to toss a suit claiming it discriminated against guests with disabilities including cerebral palsy and anxiety by not letting them cut ahead in line, saying they couldn't prove negligent infliction of emotional distress. Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S. Inc. showed that plaintiff Johnny Galvan's diagnosed anxiety disorder didn't substantially limit his ability to stand and wait in line for rides, according to U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. in a Nov. 27 order granting the company's summary judgment motion. The judge pointed to a company attractions manager's testimony that 30...

