Investors Say Aveo Pharma Can't Shake Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 5:35 PM EST) -- Investors who allege they were misled by Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc. as to the effectiveness of its flagship children's cancer drug told a Massachusetts federal judge Wednesday that they have done enough to defeat Aveo’s bid to get the suit tossed. The shareholders said in their opposition to Aveo's motion to dismiss that there is more than enough in their complaint to show Aveo “knowingly or at the very least recklessly” made false and misleading statements about the drug, Tivo. “This is plainly the type of fraud the securities laws were designed to protect against,” the investors said. “Here, a company with a...

