Ex-Exec Can’t Redo Whistleblower Suit Over Tribal Firing

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 8:41 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge refused to change his decision to hand the government an early win in a suit brought by a tribe’s ousted health executive who claims he was fired for whistleblowing about unlawful practices. U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik’s Wednesday order said Raju Dahlstrom, the former health and social services director for the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe of Washington's clinic, hadn't shown his termination was covered by the federal government's contract with the tribe when he was doing work under the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act of 1975. “The fact that a tribal employee filling the role of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS