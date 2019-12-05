Big Lots To Pay $7M To Settle Post-Shift Waiting Time Suit

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 7:38 PM EST) -- A class of Big Lots workers in California has asked a Golden State federal court to give an initial green light to a $7 million deal aimed at ending claims the company didn't pay the workers for time they spent waiting to leave stores after clocking out. Big Lots will use the multimillion-dollar sum to make payouts to a class of some 31,500 current and former workers who claimed they were shorted on pay and also not provided with adequate seating, according to Wednesday's proposed settlement agreement. The closeout retailer will also pay one-third of the settlement amount, $2.33 million, in attorney...

