Allergan Says State Laws Doom Restasis Payors' Class Push

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 6:25 PM EST) -- Allergan told a New York federal judge that a group of Restasis buyers can't certify their class claims accusing the pharmaceutical giant of boosting profits by delaying a cheaper generic version of the dry-eye medication, saying some of the state laws from which the claims arise prohibit class actions. The end-payors' attempt to certify a class based on claims under 37 different state consumer protection and antitrust laws can't succeed because many of the state laws involve different standards for class certification, while some expressly prohibit class actions, Allergan said Wednesday. Just because laws in Colorado, Illinois and Montana that ban...

