Ex-Fox News Contributor Hit With Suit For Philly Text Flurry

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 8:49 PM EST) -- An ex-Fox News contributor has been slapped with a proposed class action in Pennsylvania state court accusing him of improperly barraging tens of thousands of Philadelphia residents with unwanted text messages and using replies as responses to a purported poll on criminal justice reform. The complaint filed Wednesday in Philadelphia County says that an organization called Black Sphere linked to right-wing political pundit and author Kevin Jackson sent approximately 100,000 text messages stating that Philadelphia city courts were “soft on illegal immigrants and hard on African Americans” and urging recipients to learn about a supposed lawsuit on the issue. But the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS