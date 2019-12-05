Huawei Asks 5th Circ. To Nix 'Unlawful' FCC Subsidy Ban

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 8:53 PM EST) -- Huawei Technologies Co. will ask the Fifth Circuit to scrap a Federal Communications Commission order barring U.S. telecom providers from dipping into the agency's multibillion-dollar subsidy fund to purchase equipment from the Chinese technology giant and other vendors considered a security threat to America's communications networks. Wednesday's petition to the Fifth Circuit, which covers Huawei's U.S. headquarters in Plano, Texas, marked the company's latest legal clash with the Trump administration. The White House has been vigorously working to restrict the company's ability to operate in the country. The FCC's Universal Service Fund is used to improve access to and affordability of...

