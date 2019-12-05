Yelp Is Liable For Buffalo Wild Wings' Texts, 9th Circ. Hears

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 9:42 PM EST) -- A Buffalo Wild Wings customer urged the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to revive his Telephone Consumer Protection Act suit against Yelp Inc., saying the company is vicariously liable for texts the restaurant chain sent to waiting diners using Yelp's software. During a hearing in San Francisco, Alexandria Kachadoorian of CounselOne PC argued that her client, Marche Meeks, was forced to download and interact with Yelp’s waitlist smartphone application in order to get on the waitlist at Buffalo Wild Wings. She said Yelp clearly benefits from the additional users on its platform and tracking customers’ data, and that Yelp’s text messages serve...

