9th Circ. Judge Rips US Airways Agents' OT Suit As Illogical

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 5:41 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit judge on Thursday slammed a bid by former US Airways fleet service agents to revive their class overtime claims against the airline, saying repeatedly during a hearing that the agents' arguments are illogical and would take away employee benefits their union negotiated. During a hearing in San Francisco, the agents' attorney, Arlo Garcia Uriarte of Liberation Law Group PC, asked a three-judge panel to revive Joseph Timbang Angeles and Noe Lastimosa's overtime claims, arguing that US Airways Inc.'s collective bargaining agreement with the agents violates the state labor code by saying agents who voluntarily swap shifts aren't subject...

