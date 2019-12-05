Ex-Playboy Model Says Fox Slandered Her Over Trump Affair

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 6:51 PM EST) -- The former Playboy Playmate who claimed she had an affair with President Donald Trump lodged a defamation lawsuit against Fox News on Thursday, saying host Tucker Carlson repeatedly accused her of extortion during a segment on his show last year. Former Playmate of the Year and fitness model Karen McDougal said last year that she was forced into a so-called hush agreement to keep her from telling news outlets about an alleged 10-month affair with Trump a decade before his presidential campaign. In December 2018, during “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Carlson falsely stated that McDougal had extorted Trump and that was why...

