DC Circ. Will Take 2nd Look At FERC Pipeline Appeal Delays

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 4:50 PM EST) -- The full D.C. Circuit on Thursday agreed to take a closer look at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's practice of stretching out the administrative appeals process for pipeline objections, electing to revisit a panel decision backing FERC's approval of the $1 billion Atlantic Sunrise project. A majority of D.C. Circuit judges voted to grant the en banc rehearing bid of property owners who say FERC took too long to deny their protest of the natural gas pipeline while letting construction go forward. A panel unanimously found in August that FERC was operating lawfully under D.C. Circuit precedent when it allowed the...

