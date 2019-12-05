Facebook Says Chinese Co. Infiltrated Users, Ran Fake Ads

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 8:16 PM EST) -- Facebook on Thursday filed suit against a Hong Kong-based advertising company and two Chinese citizens that it says compromised users' accounts to run deceptive ads that often featured celebrities, in a scheme that cost victims more than $4 million. The social media giant, in a case filed in California federal court, accused ILikeAd Media International Company, Chen Xiao Cong and Huang Tao of tricking users into installing malware, before using compromised accounts to run ads for items like counterfeit goods and diet pills. Cong developed the malware, which Tao promoted and spread online by including it as part of a browser...

