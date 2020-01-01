New York Cases To Watch In 2020

Law360, New York (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- New York courts are no stranger to high-profile matters, and 2020 will be no different. In the coming year, big-ticket items will include a legal headache for Rudy Giuliani that could morph into something worse, an international insider trading bust and charges against attorney Michael Avenatti. Here’s a rundown of cases Empire State litigation attorneys will be keeping tabs on in 2020. Campaign Finance Probe Into Trump's Inner Circle In October when Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman announced the arrests of Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two associates of President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, prosecutors said the probe was...

