Texas Justices Unsure Court Should Enter AEP Utility Fight

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 7:01 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Thursday questioned what role courts should play in governing how much space Texas utility companies can take for easements and what information can be used to define them in a fight involving an American Electric Power Co. subsidiary. Southwestern Electric Power Co. asked the justices to either toss the case completely or overturn a decision by the trial court to limit the width of the utility company’s easement for electricity lines to 30 feet. The company believes the trial court improperly looked beyond the four corners of the easement deed when it issued judgment for three...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS