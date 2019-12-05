Southwest Pilots Union In Forum Fight Over Boeing Max Suit

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 6:54 PM EST) -- The union representing Southwest Airlines pilots has said that a Texas federal court doesn't have jurisdiction over its suit alleging that Boeing's misrepresentations about the safety of its 737 Max jets cost the pilots tens of millions of dollars in lost wages, insisting the dispute only involves state-based claims. The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association asked U.S. District Judge David C. Godbey on Wednesday to remand its suit against Boeing to the Dallas County court where it was initially filed in October, insisting that none of the six Texas law claims in its suit justify keeping the dispute in a federal forum....

