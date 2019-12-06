NY Prosecutors Seek $4M Bail Hike For Harvey Weinstein

Law360, New York (December 6, 2019, 3:40 PM EST) -- Prosecutors on Friday asked a New York state judge presiding over the sexual assault case against Harvey Weinstein to increase his bail to $5 million from $1 million, saying the disgraced film mogul is "flagrantly disregarding" his electronic monitoring system. At a morning conference before New York Supreme Court Justice James Burke in Manhattan, Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi said it wouldn’t be unreasonable for the judge to remand Weinstein to state custody, but instead asked for $5 million cash bail, or a $50 million security bond partially secured at 10% or $10 million insurance company bond. Illuzzi said Weinstein has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS