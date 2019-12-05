Twitter Investor Files Stock-Drop Suit Over Ad Revenue Slump

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 9:47 PM EST) -- A Twitter investor on Thursday hit the social media behemoth with a proposed class action accusing the company and its top brass of failing to disclose problems with targeted advertising that led to a decline in advertising revenue, ultimately sinking stock prices. Twitter announced in early August that it had found and fixed issues with its targeted advertising, according to the complaint lodged in California federal court. But unbeknownst to investors, its fixes "adversely affected Twitter's ability to target advertising ... which caused a material decline in advertising revenue," shareholder Khafre Barclift said in the suit. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS