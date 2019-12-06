NJ Justices Will Review 'Good Faith' Defense In OT Suit

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 3:06 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has agreed to review a lower court's finding that a Cream-O-Land Dairy LLC driver's proposed overtime class action isn't precluded by a state regulator's opinion arising from the same matter, according to an order made public Thursday. The justices granted the petition by the Florence, New Jersey-based company, which wants to reinstate a trial court's ruling that driver Elmer Branch's lawsuit couldn't stand given the state Department of Labor's previous determination that the company is exempt from wage laws. Cream-O-Land saw its trial court victory reversed in June by the Appellate Division, which ruled in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS