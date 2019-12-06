11 Firms To Steer IPOs Raising $2.7B, Led By Brazilian Fintech

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 4:14 PM EST) -- Eleven law firms are slated to guide six initial public offerings that could raise a combined $2.7 billion during the week of Dec. 9 as the IPO market enters the final stretch of 2019, led by a sizable offering from a Brazilian digital broker. XP Inc., a technology-focused financial services firm seeking to disrupt Brazil’s traditional banking industry, is eyeing the week’s largest deal at about $1.7 billion. XP, advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, is joined by a health care-focused blank check company, a social media management platform, two financial technology startups and a Chinese drone developer, according to...

