Firms Win $1.7M In Fees In $6.9M Retirement Benefits Suit

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 1:57 PM EST) -- Attorneys from Nichols Kaster PLLP, Block & Leviton LLP and MKLLC Law were awarded $1.7 million in fees Thursday by a Massachusetts federal judge after securing a $6.9 million settlement with workers from MFS Investment Management who claimed the company mismanaged their retirement savings. Senior U.S. District Judge Rya W. Zobel approved the lawyers’ fee ask, closing a 2017 suit that alleged MFS profited at the expense of its workers by putting the workers retirement savings into expensive, proprietary funds. The fee award totals $1.71 million, plus another $173,978 to reimburse expenses. The current and former workers were led by Melissa...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS