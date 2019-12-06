Chef Denied Class Cert. In Pringles Artificial Flavoring Row

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 12:49 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge denied class certification to a chef claiming Kellogg Co. falsely advertised Pringles salt-and-vinegar chips as having no artificial flavors, saying “unwieldy individual issues” predominate over common questions. U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein wrote on Thursday that because the Pringles chips at issue used 20 different labels in the class period, and only four of them included the “no artificial flavors” language, the court would have to dig deep into individual cases to determine who in fact is a class member and who would have been harmed by the alleged deception. Marotto sought to represent all...

