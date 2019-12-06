Nigeria Challenges $9.6B Award Over Failed Gas Project

Law360, London (December 6, 2019, 4:45 PM GMT) -- Nigeria filed a fresh challenge Friday seeking to overturn a $9.6 billion arbitration award that a British court ordered it to pay to an engineering company after aborting a natural gas refinery project. The Federal Republic of Nigeria said that it launched an appeal against a High Court judgment that requires it to pay out the arbitration award to Process and Industrial Developments Ltd., an engineering company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. The engineering company, known as P&ID, was handed a victory in arbitration in the U.K. after a soured project to construct a gas processing facility in oil-rich Nigeria....

