NJ Archdiocese Can't Shake $2.7M Pension Underfunding Suit

Law360, Newark (December 6, 2019, 5:15 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge on Friday nixed the Newark Archdiocese’s bid to escape a proposed class action that alleges it underfunded a pension plan by at least $2.7 million and left about 135 individuals without their promised lifetime benefits, rejecting the Catholic organization’s stance that the allegations in the suit fell short. During a hearing in Newark, Superior Court Judge Thomas M. Moore denied the archdiocese’s motion to dismiss the three-count complaint by former employees of a hospital system run by the organization, referring to the phrases “reasonable inferences” and “assumed facts” as “key terms” in handing down his ruling....

