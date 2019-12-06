Wingstop Owner's Scans Skirt Ill. Biometric Law, Workers Say

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 5:29 PM EST) -- An Illinois Wingstop franchisee who owns and operates at least six restaurants in the state requires his employees to scan their fingerprints to track their attendance in violation of their biometric privacy rights, according to a state class action filed Thursday. Ex-worker Michele Johnson's proposed class action claims she and her colleagues had to scan their fingerprints into a database shared by OM Joliet Wings Inc. and its affiliates to monitor the amount of time their hourly employees worked. But neither OM nor owner Kalpesh Patel obtained written permission to collect the workers' fingerprint data and never made their biometric collection...

