Don't Ignore 'Lack Of Diligence' In Mortgage Suit: Wells Fargo

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 8:32 PM EST) -- Wells Fargo asked a California federal judge to block a class-action bid brought by mortgage borrowers who say the bank denied mortgage aid to hundreds of eligible struggling homeowners, saying the plaintiffs' "lack of diligence" should not be rewarded. The bank's opposition — which was filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California after months of back and forth that saw Judge William Alsup call the case "a mess" — takes issue with the putative class' attempt to add a class representative this far along. A complaint was first filed in December 2018, and a motion...

