Chickasaw Warns DOI It May Fight Okla. Over Casino Revenue

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 8:40 PM EST) -- The Chickasaw Nation has reached out to the U.S. Department of the Interior over the tribe's gaming compact with Oklahoma, saying the tribe faces a possible legal conflict because the state has threatened to contest the compact's renewal if it's dissatisfied with casino revenue-sharing talks. Chickasaw Gov. Bill Anoatubby said in a Tuesday letter to DOI Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Tara Sweeney that Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has warned of "extreme uncertainty" over the future of tribal gambling in the state if 30 compacting tribes insist on automatic renewal of their 15-year compacts in the new year. "It appears a...

