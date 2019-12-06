EU Fights Airbus Ruling As WTO Appeals Panel Nears Closure

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 1:57 PM EST) -- The European Union appealed the World Trade Organization’s latest ruling against its subsidies to Airbus on Friday, but the case is likely to languish as the WTO’s Appellate Body stands to effectively shutter next week. A WTO compliance panel ruled Monday that the EU has continued to subsidize Airbus’ A350 and A380 jets despite numerous prior rulings that deemed the subsidies illegal. The ruling wiped out Brussels’ bid to undo the Trump administration's tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of EU goods that the U.S. imposed in retaliation for the illegal subsidies. The EU has now lodged an appeal of that decision,...

