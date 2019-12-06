DeVry Investors' $27.5M Stock-Drop Deal Gets Final OK

Law360, Chicago (December 6, 2019, 3:46 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge gave the final signoff Friday to a $27.5 million deal over DeVry Education Group Inc.'s allegedly inflated graduate data, including a request for almost $7.43 million in attorney fees. The class action settlement ends litigation over a group of DeVry investors' allegations that the for-profit college intentionally mischaracterized its graduates' career outcomes, causing inflated stock prices. U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland said the deal was fair and reasonable, particularly in light of the case's strength against DeVry's potential defenses. "These cases can be tricky," as the college would likely have vigorously fought its investors' suit in terms...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS