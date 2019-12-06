Sanders Platform Calls For Breakup Of Cable Cos., ISPs

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 5:43 PM EST) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign released a plan Friday to take the internet "out of the hands of monopolies and conglomerates and bring it to the people," including by breaking up big service providers like Comcast, AT&T and Verizon. Sanders, an independent from Vermont who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, published a plan called “High-Speed Internet for All” on his campaign website. The initiative is aimed at expanding internet access to more Americans and keeping service affordable, and points to corporate power as a major barrier to those goals. “Internet, telecom, and cable monopolies exploit their dominant market power...

