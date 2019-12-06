FTC Says Cambridge Analytica Deceived Facebook Users

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 12:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission issued an opinion Friday finding that data consulting company Cambridge Analytica deceived tens of millions of Facebook users by harvesting their data for voter profiling and ordered the firm to stop misrepresenting its privacy protections. The FTC issued its unanimous opinion Friday, finding the London-based consulting company deceived tens of millions of Facebook users. (AP) The consumer protection agency also found that the London-based consulting company falsely claimed to have been compliant with the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield, a mechanism allowing companies to transfer consumer data legally between the European Union and the U.S., after its certification...

