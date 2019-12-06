Shipping Co. Can't Pause Suit Over Copycat Frac Sand Boxes

Law360, Houston (December 6, 2019, 4:04 PM EST) -- A company being sued for the third time by a former business partner over the alleged misuse of proprietary designs for frac sand shipping containers lost a bid Friday in Texas to pause the case while it appeals a $49 million judgment against it stemming from the second lawsuit. At a hearing Friday morning, Harris County District Court Judge Steven Kirkland denied two motions by Arrows Up LLC — one seeking a stay of the proceedings and another seeking protection from discovery requests filed by SandBox Logistics LLC. SandBox filed the current lawsuit in January, telling the court that Arrows Up...

