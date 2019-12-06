Arizona Beats $40M Fatal Crash Verdict On Appeal

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 9:09 PM EST) -- An Arizona appeals court on Thursday struck down a $40 million verdict against the state over the lack of barriers on a highway where two women died after their out-of-control car crossed the median, saying their families failed to file a valid notice of claim in 2008. The appeals court struck down a $39.96 million award against the state by the family of two women, Pamela Humphrey and Ann Quinn, who crossed a highway median and crashed head-on into a semi-truck on May 14, 2008. Their surviving spouses, James Humphrey and Lynn Quinn, initiated legal action in 2008, following — or...

