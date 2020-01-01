Product Liability Cases To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- After the first bellwether trial in the opioid multidistrict litigation was halted by a last-minute settlement, attorneys will be watching to see how other trials over the opioid crisis will fare, in addition to burgeoning litigation over e-cigarette maker Juul's alleged marketing to teens. Other headline cases include suits over the toxic group of substances known as PFAS, which have been blamed for groundwater contamination, and claims that Johnson & Johnson's talc products cause cancer. Attorneys will also be watching a battle in the Third Circuit over whether Amazon can be held liable for defective products sold by third parties on its website. Here are...

