Nikko Trims ERISA Stock Option Suit But Can't Shed It Fully

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 5:57 PM EST) -- Nikko Asset Management Co. Ltd. beat the majority of an ERISA suit accusing it of swindling seven former executives out of their stock options on Friday, but a New York federal judge won't let it escape a breach of contract claim. U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska cut down the suit for the second time this year in an opinion, tossing common law fraud and conspiracy claims against Nikko and its ex-CEO Takumi Shibata, because the former executives didn’t show a strong enough link between Nikko’s alleged misrepresentations about its stock-option benefit plan and their losses. “In [a September] order, the...

